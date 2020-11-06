Menu

Theater
Nov 6 - Nov 29 2:00 AM - 11:00 PM

Global BC sponsors Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival: Fall Series

Where
Virtually Across BC - BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 06-11-2020 02:00 29-11-2020 23:00 America/Toronto Global BC sponsors Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival: Fall Series

November 20 to 29 | Full details

November 20 to 29 | Full details 

 Virtually Across BC - BC
Ages
All ages
Website
https://vimff.org/
Contact
info@vimff.org

November 20 to 29

The VIMFF’s Fall Series presents adventure-packed films for streaming & virtual guest speakers about: Snow Sports, Climbing; Environment, Mountain Culture and the Colour the Trails show on Diversity in the Outdoors.

Proudly sponsored by Global BC.

Details at VIMFF.org