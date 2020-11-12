Eastside Culture Crawl: November 12-15 and November 19-22, 2020
The newly expanded 24th annual Eastside Culture Crawl takes place across two consecutive weekends: November 12–15 and November 19-22, 2020. This year's innovative Culture Crawl offers attendees a fully customizable experience, designed to suit the needs and comfort levels of all participants during these extraordinary days. Art patrons will have the opportunity to engage with…
http://culturecrawl.ca/
listing@mpmgarts.com 778-379-4545 (Eastside Culture Crawl Society)
The newly expanded 24th annual Eastside Culture Crawl takes place across two consecutive weekends: November 12–15 and November 19-22, 2020. This year’s innovative Culture Crawl offers attendees a fully customizable experience, designed to suit the needs and comfort levels of all participants during these extraordinary days. Art patrons will have the opportunity to engage with artists through interactive virtual programming, a new digital appointment scheduler for controlled, in-person viewing opportunities at open studios, virtual studio tours, coupled with livestream and live chat functions. Complete details of this year’s intimate and enriching Eastside Culture Crawl events, artists, talks, and viewing opportunities at culturecrawl.ca