Festival
Nov 12 - Nov 22 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Eastside Culture Crawl: November 12-15 and November 19-22, 2020

Where
Various locations and online / East Vancouver - 716 E Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 12-11-2020 09:00 22-11-2020 19:00 America/Toronto Eastside Culture Crawl: November 12-15 and November 19-22, 2020

 Various locations and online / East Vancouver - 716 E Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC
Ages
Family (6-99)
Website
http://culturecrawl.ca/
Contact
listing@mpmgarts.com 778-379-4545 (Eastside Culture Crawl Society)
The newly expanded 24th annual Eastside Culture Crawl takes place across two consecutive weekends: November 12–15 and November 19-22, 2020. This year’s innovative Culture Crawl offers attendees a fully customizable experience, designed to suit the needs and comfort levels of all participants during these extraordinary days. Art patrons will have the opportunity to engage with artists through interactive virtual programming, a new digital appointment scheduler for controlled, in-person viewing opportunities at open studios, virtual studio tours, coupled with livestream and live chat functions. Complete details of this year’s intimate and enriching Eastside Culture Crawl events, artists, talks, and viewing opportunities at culturecrawl.ca.
