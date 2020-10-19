980 CKNW and Global BC Support VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation High Fives for Health Care Workers

VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation invites you and your safe six to support the health of our community with a high five for health care. Make a donation, post a High Five on social media, and tag five friends to do the same. Together we’ll raise vital funds and spread gratitude for our health care hereos. Support the health of our community with a high five for health care heroes. Together we can spread gratitude and raise vital funds for BC health care. When you make a donation or create a fundraising page you have the option to submit a message to BC health care heroes. The people on the front lines of our health care system, providing essential care to patients in hospitals, health care centres, and in the community.