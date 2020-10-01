2020 BC Autism Awards & Raffle

Menu

The 2020 BC Autism Awards and Fall Raffle celebrate the Everyday Autism Heroes in BC while raising critical funds for autism initiatives throughout the province. Support the autism community by purchasing a 50/50 or raffle ticket for as little as $10. You could even win our grand prize: a Brand New Nissan Kicks SV, courtesy of Applewood Auto Group. Visit www.autismbc.ca/raffle today to purchase a ticket! Join on us October 25 at 7pm for the BC Autism Awards Show! Event details: www.autismbc.ca/awards. Proudly supported by Global BC.
