JONGO, CHORO, AND AFRO-SAMBA: ROOTS & BRANCHES OF BRAZILIAN MUSIC WITH CELSO MACHADO AND GUESTS

Acclaimed guitar virtuoso and multi-instrumentalist Celso Machado explores the African, Indigenous, and European origins of his art in a special, one-time livestream event at Vancouver’s fabled Orpheum Theatre, presented by the Vancouver Latin American Cultural Centre (VLACC). This charismatic Brazilian transplant, born of a musical family in São Paulo, has influenced a generation of Canadian players, while forging his own voice in British Columbia and beyond. The evening’s guests including guitarist and singer Sara Magal and classical guitarist Josh Searles, veteran percussionist Liam MacDonald, and the martial-arts performers of Aché Brasil under Mestre Eclilson de Jesus will help him navigate the byways of Bossa Nova, Afro-Samba, the chamber-like Choro, and more obscure offshoots, most notably Jongo (also known as Caxambu or Tabu), a musical genre derived from the dances performed by slaves who worked the coffee plantations in Paraíba Valley, between Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo. Machado will present two Jongos, one of them written by the form’s best-known exponent, João Pernambuco, as well as an original exploration of this muscular style. Magal will sing at least one tune of her own devising, and join Machado on some songs. The headliner will put down his guitar to play a number of African-derived percussion instruments, plus the indigenous Berimbau, for a unique bow-and-gourd sound he’ll use to accompany the athletic moves of Aché Capoeira. Join us for this unique journey through music both ancient and vitally present today.