VLACC EN LA FERIA IBEROAMERICANA DEL LIBRO EN CANADÁ

VLACC EN LA FERIA IBEROAMERICANA DEL LIBRO EN CANADÁ
From South to North: The Presence of Latin America in the Work of Four Latino-Canadian Writers Soledad, one of the protagonists of Carmen Rodríguez’s novel Retribution, states: “… when you leave your country, you don’t really leave your country. Your country chases after you, lays siege to you, makes you stumble; it shows up at every corner, in every street; in the wind, in the clouds. It doesn’t leave you alone.” In this panel discussion, the participants will talk about the presence of their respective native countries in their work. As well, they will discuss how their physical and cultural positioning in Canada affects the way in which they see and represent such countries in their writing.