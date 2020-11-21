Foraging & Dyeing Workshop

Blending traditional Coast Salish knowledge with western science, Rita and Zoe bring an unparalleled scope of knowledge and experience in the field of natural dyeing in British Columbia. This in-depth workshop will introduce workshop participants to the magic and wonder of natural dyeing using local sources. Workshop participants will learn the basics of foraging for dye materials as well as how to use these in practice to create beautiful colours. The workshop is a balance between traditional Coast Salish ecological knowledge and western science. Both perspectives provide students opportunities to deepen their connection with the natural world. Each student will create a reference of dye samples to help guide further dyeing as well as their own sample skein to dye and take home. A light lunch will be provided. Dates: November 21 and 22, 2020 Time: 10:00am-4:00pm Location: Museum of Vancouver Tickets: $90 General Admission, $85 MOV members* and those self-identifying as Indigenous. Spaces are limited. Register early. *MOV members, please be prepared to show your valid identification along with your ticket at the door.