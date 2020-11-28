Co.ERASGA proudly presents the world premiere of Offering

In honour and celebration of Co.ERASGA's 20th anniversary season, the company presents Offering, created by acclaimed choreographer and Artistic Director Alvin Erasga Tolentino. This collection of solo works, performed by 6 of Vancouver's finest and diverse dancers, aspires to honour the living practice of Dance and Dancing and the challenges of keeping this art-form alive during this extraordinary time of the pandemic crisis and isolation. How do our bodies relate, move and dance at this critical time of pandemic adversity? In this new creation, Tolentino asks each dancer to explore movement as a form of devotion and prayer allowing the dance to transcend luminous energy. Each work individually and together as full-evening presentation, Offering becomes a performance ritual, evoking a spiritual reach for a universal interconnect, awareness, and healing for the world. Co.ERASGA's 20th milestone season faces a challenging and unprecedented time of being in the middle of a pandemic, however our intention is to keep dance alive over the past two decades, along with all of our artists, arts partners and audiences, we dance with gratitude, building and sharing together. More than ever, we rise to the gift and healing power of dance!.