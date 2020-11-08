Okanagan College Virtual Open House

It’s never been easier to explore OC! Join us for a Virtual Open House on Sunday, Nov. 8 from 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Speak with advisors and get your questions answered. Chat with professors and instructors to learn about your programs of interest. Learn about all the services and supports available to you at OC. By attending career fair, you are eligible to enter a draw for a $5,000 tuition credit. Experience OC’s Freshman 15 presentation that covers the top 15 points parents and students should know before starting post-secondary.