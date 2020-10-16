Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Food
Oct 16 - Oct 26 3:00 AM - 11:00 PM

Global BC & 980 CKNW supports Taste of Yaletown

Where
Yaletown Participating Restaurants - Mainland and Hamilton Streets, Vancouver, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 16-10-2020 03:00 26-10-2020 23:00 America/Toronto Global BC & 980 CKNW supports Taste of Yaletown

October 16 to 26 | Full details 

 Yaletown Participating Restaurants - Mainland and Hamilton Streets, Vancouver, BC Yaletown BIA marketing@yaletowninfo.com DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Website
https://yaletowninfo.com/event/tasteofyaletown
Contact
marketing@yaletowninfo.com 604-683-7473 (Yaletown BIA)
October 16 to 26 Taste of Yaletown is back for its 16th year of tastes, treats, sips and sights of the district. Every year, the festival showcases the very best of Vancouver’s chefs as they present a unique set of cuisine, tasting plates and pairings for a distinctive festival. Details at YaletownInfo.com/TasteOfYaletown.
October 16 to 26 Taste of Yaletown is back for its 16th year of tastes, treats, sips and sights of the district. Every year, the festival showcases the very best of Vancouver’s chefs as they present a unique set of cuisine, tasting plates and pairings for a distinctive festival. Details at YaletownInfo.com/TasteOfYaletown.

October 16 to 26

Taste of Yaletown is back for its 16th year of tastes, treats, sips and sights of the district.

Every year, the festival showcases the very best of Vancouver’s chefs as they present a unique set of cuisine, tasting plates and pairings for a distinctive festival.

Details at YaletownInfo.com/TasteOfYaletown