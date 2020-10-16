Global BC & 980 CKNW supports Taste of Yaletown
October 16 to 26
Taste of Yaletown is back for its 16th year of tastes, treats, sips and sights of the district.
Every year, the festival showcases the very best of Vancouver’s chefs as they present a unique set of cuisine, tasting plates and pairings for a distinctive festival.
Details at YaletownInfo.com/TasteOfYaletown