Event
Nov 12 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM

VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: FINANCE FOR OLDER ADULTS

Where
Saskatoon Council on Aging Inc. - 2020 College Drive (Saskatoon Field House), Saskatoon, View Map
When
Get a better picture of the financial issues that impact your life such as retirement, budgeting, planning a second career, and challenges of living in the COVID-19 pandemic.  Hosted by Canadian Foundation for Economic Education and the Saskatoon Council on Aging.

TO REGISTER: Phone 306-652-2255 or email admin@scoa.ca

FREE TO ATTEND.

“POSITIVE AGING FOR ALL IN AN AGE-FRIENDLY COMMUNITY”.  Our office is now open in the Saskatoon Field House.  Hours of operation: Monday to Friday, 9:00am to 4:00pm.  Closed 12:00 to 1:00pm for lunch.  Safety of older adults and the public is paramount.  We ask that visitors wear a mask to access our office.  To ensure physical distancing, one visitor at a time will be admitted.

http://www.scoa.ca          http://www.saskatooncaregiver.ca