VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: FINANCE FOR OLDER ADULTS
- Saskatoon Council on Aging Inc. - 2020 College Drive (Saskatoon Field House), Saskatoon, View Map
Get a better picture of the financial issues that impact your life such as retirement, budgeting, planning a second career, and challenges of living in the COVID-19 pandemic. Hosted by Canadian Foundation for Economic Education and the Saskatoon Council on Aging.
TO REGISTER: Phone 306-652-2255 or email admin@scoa.ca
FREE TO ATTEND.
“POSITIVE AGING FOR ALL IN AN AGE-FRIENDLY COMMUNITY”. Our office is now open in the Saskatoon Field House. Hours of operation: Monday to Friday, 9:00am to 4:00pm. Closed 12:00 to 1:00pm for lunch. Safety of older adults and the public is paramount. We ask that visitors wear a mask to access our office. To ensure physical distancing, one visitor at a time will be admitted.