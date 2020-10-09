Menu

Sports
Oct 9 - Oct 16 10:00 AM

EE Football Team Locker Room Sale Presented by Sentinel Storage

Where
When
The 2020 EE Football Team Locker Room Sale is going virtual this year! Full details 

Website
http://shop.esks.com

The 2020 EE Football Team Locker Room Sale is going virtual this year!

Choose from dozens of Player Worn jerseys and pants straight from the EE Football Team locker room. Act fast as once the Player Worn items are gone, they’re gone. Plus, take advantage of free curbside pick-up or $5 shipping across Canada.

Head to shop.esks.com to see the complete inventory.