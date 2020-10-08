Menu

Other
Oct 8 - Nov 1 3:00 AM

Donation in Deb Hope’s ‘heartbreaking journey’ with Alzheimer’s disease

Where
Donate Online - BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 08-10-2020 03:00 01-11-2020 03:00 America/Toronto Donation in Deb Hope’s ‘heartbreaking journey’ with Alzheimer’s disease

First Link Dementia Helpline at 1-800-936-6033 | Full details 

 Donate Online - BC info@alzheimerbc.org DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Website
https://alzheimer.ca/bc/en/take-action/donate
Contact
info@alzheimerbc.org 1-800-667-3742

Our beloved BCTV / Global BC news anchor Deb Hope has Alzheimer’s.

You can read her full story here:
https://globalnews.ca/news/7384445/global-bc-icon-deb-hope-alzheimers-disease/

Donations in Deb’s honour can be made to the Alzheimer Society of B.C.

For information and support, call the First Link Dementia Helpline at 1-800-936-6033.