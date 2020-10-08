Donation in Deb Hope’s ‘heartbreaking journey’ with Alzheimer’s disease
Our beloved BCTV / Global BC news anchor Deb Hope has Alzheimer’s.
You can read her full story here:
https://globalnews.ca/news/7384445/global-bc-icon-deb-hope-alzheimers-disease/
Donations in Deb’s honour can be made to the Alzheimer Society of B.C.
For information and support, call the First Link Dementia Helpline at 1-800-936-6033.