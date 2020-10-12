Menu

Festival
Oct 12 - Oct 23 1:00 AM

Hopcott Cranberry Tours

Where
Hopcott Farm - 18385 Old Dewdney Trunk Road, Pitt Meadows, BC View Map
When
12-10-2020 01:00 23-10-2020 01:00

From October 12th to October 23rd, we are offering daily tours to see our cranberry crops and harvest! Please note that the tours are offered during the entire harvest season, meaning that different kinds of harvest activities will be taking place. The 'flooding of the fields' experience cannot be guaranteed. BONUS! The first 30 people… 

 Hopcott Farm - 18385 Old Dewdney Trunk Road, Pitt Meadows, BC
Ages
All ages
Website
https://hopcottmeats.ca/events/hopcott-cranberry-tours/
Contact
samantha@slapcommunications.com 7782304882 (Hopcott Meats)
From October 12th to October 23rd, we are offering daily tours to see our cranberry crops and harvest! Please note that the tours are offered during the entire harvest season, meaning that different kinds of harvest activities will be taking place. The ‘flooding of the fields’ experience cannot be guaranteed. BONUS! The first 30 people to book a tour will receive a bottle of Cranberry Malbec wine!.
