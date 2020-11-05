Impressions of Nature with Kit Bell

This series of classes will explore the transformation of natural objects such as leaves and grasses into acrylic skins to use in our work. Natural objects decay over time, even encased in acrylic, so that makes them poor candidates to use as collage materials. But we can make molds from the objects themselves or create stencils and masks from them. From the molds and stencils, we can create acrylic skins! This course uses various acrylic mediums. These classes are suitable for beginner and intermediate artists. A supply list will be provided. Each weekly class will be a combination of the introduction of material and hands on demonstrations. This will be done live so that participants can ask questions. Classes will also be recorded and the recording will be made available to participants. Participants will have a weekly assignment to do at home and post to a private Facebook group for comments. Cost: $150 for a four-week session.