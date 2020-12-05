Ballet Victoria The Nutcracker

Ballet Victoria presents the best of The Nutcracker, a shortened version perfect for a ‘first’ Nutcracker experience with wee ones. Opening on the winter wonderland of the Snow Scene, young Clara meets the Snow Queen and her Cavalier for the dance of the snowflakes. Then Clara is transported by Uncle Drosselmeyer around the world, meeting and dancing with Spanish dancers, an Arabian princess, a white dragon, Russian dancers, the Sugar Plum Fairy and much more. Enjoy the magic of the Holiday Season with your family to an innovative version of The Nutcracker suites. Should these performances sell out or seats become limited, we are considering adding a sixth show, an evening performance on Friday, December 4 at 7:30pm. If you would like to be added to a wait list for this performance, please email the show, performance time, and your name and contact information to info@mract.org.