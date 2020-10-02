Menu

Virtual
Oct 2 - Oct 16 3:00 AM - 11:00 PM

Global BC supports Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation: ‘Dorothy’s Shopping Basket Raffle & Online Auction’

Where
Virtually Across BC - Langley, BC View Map
When
On now until October 16 | Full details 

Ages
All ages
Website
http://www.LMHFoundation.com/Dorothy
Contact
info@LMHFoundation.com 604-533-6422 (Sheila)
On now until October 16 Join Dorothy’s Shopping Basket, a raffle and online auction featuring great raffle prizes and incredible deals on wear, food and services from Langley businesses. This new virtual event from Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation is helping support the most urgent needs facing Langley Memorial Hospital. Proudly supported by Global BC. Details at LMHFoundation.com/Dorothy.

