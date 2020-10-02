Global BC supports Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation: ‘Dorothy’s Shopping Basket Raffle & Online Auction’
- When
-
Add to Calendar 02-10-2020 03:00 16-10-2020 23:00 America/Toronto Global BC supports Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation: ‘Dorothy’s Shopping Basket Raffle & Online Auction’
On now until October 16 | Full detailsVirtually Across BC - Langley, BC Sheila info@LMHFoundation.com DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Ages
- All ages
- Contact
- info@LMHFoundation.com 604-533-6422 (Sheila)
On now until October 16
Join Dorothy’s Shopping Basket, a raffle and online auction featuring great raffle prizes and incredible deals on wear, food and services from Langley businesses.
This new virtual event from Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation is helping support the most urgent needs facing Langley Memorial Hospital.
Proudly supported by Global BC.
Details at LMHFoundation.com/Dorothy