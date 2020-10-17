A Virtual Stroll in Cedar Cottage and Lakeview
Virtual Event c/o Vancouver Heritage Foundation - 402 - 510 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC
17-10-2020
Join us to explore local history and heritage from home on a virtual walking tour with local historian, author and seasoned walking tour guide, John Atkin. A mix of industry, transportation and interesting geography, Cedar Cottage is full of surprises. Once a thriving business and residential district surrounding the intersection of the interurban and streetcar…
https://www.vancouverheritagefoundation.org/attend-an-event/special-events/virtual-strolls-online-walking-tours/
Vancouver Heritage Foundation
Join us to explore local history and heritage from home on a virtual walking tour with local historian, author and seasoned walking tour guide, John Atkin. A mix of industry, transportation and interesting geography, Cedar Cottage is full of surprises. Once a thriving business and residential district surrounding the intersection of the interurban and streetcar lines that connected Vancouver to Burnaby and New Westminster, the abundant creeks provided water for a brewery and early dairy farms. Lakeview was one of the interurban stations where passengers waiting for the tram had a great view of Trout Lake. This natural peat bog lake served as a water supply for the Hastings Mill boilers until the 1880s and remains a popular skating spot during cold Vancouver winters. Throughout and after the pre-recorded virtual stroll, there will be opportunities to ask John questions live. Details of how to join this webinar will be provided to registered participants.