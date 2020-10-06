Menu

Event
Oct 6 - Oct 31 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM

TOURTIERES FOR SALE – Sts. Martyrs-Canadiens Parish

Where
Sts. Martyrs-Canadiens Parish - 1007 Windsor Street, Saskatoon, View Map
When
Order a French-Canadian Meat Pie for a delicious treat on your Christmas table this year!  Meat pies also make a great gift for friends, family and neighbours!  SIZE: 9″ – COST $15.00/per meat pie.  DEADLINE FOR ORDERS IS OCTOBER 31st FOR PICK UP ON NOVEMBER 21, 2020.

For more information or to place an order, please contact MURIEL at 306-665-1829 (church office) or by email at mhill@rcdos.ca

 