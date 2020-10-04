Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Virtual
Oct 4 - Oct 24 8:00 AM - 10:00 PM

ARTFULLY ABSTRACT

Where
https://nsartists.ca/show/current_show___artfully_abstract - 530 Ravenwoods Drive, North Vancouver, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 04-10-2020 08:00 24-10-2020 22:00 America/Toronto ARTFULLY ABSTRACT

Online show featuring 100 abstract paintings from members of the North Shore Artists’ Guild. Artfully Abstract, is on now until Oct 24. Browse from the convenience of your home. Full details 

 https://nsartists.ca/show/current_show___artfully_abstract - 530 Ravenwoods Drive, North Vancouver, BC North Shore Artists' Guild lilie.rutter@yahoo.com DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Website
https://nsartists.ca/show/current_show___artfully_abstract
Contact
lilie.rutter@yahoo.com 6047049599 (North Shore Artists' Guild)
Online show featuring 100 abstract paintings from members of the North Shore Artists' Guild. Artfully Abstract, is on now until Oct 24. Browse from the convenience of your home.
Online show featuring 100 abstract paintings from members of the North Shore Artists' Guild. Artfully Abstract, is on now until Oct 24. Browse from the convenience of your home.

Online show featuring 100 abstract paintings from members of the North Shore Artists’ Guild. Artfully Abstract, is on now until Oct 24. Browse from the convenience of your home.