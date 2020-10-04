ARTFULLY ABSTRACT
- Where
- https://nsartists.ca/show/current_show___artfully_abstract - 530 Ravenwoods Drive, North Vancouver, BC View Map
- When
-
Add to Calendar 04-10-2020 08:00 24-10-2020 22:00 America/Toronto ARTFULLY ABSTRACT
Online show featuring 100 abstract paintings from members of the North Shore Artists’ Guild. Artfully Abstract, is on now until Oct 24. Browse from the convenience of your home. Full detailshttps://nsartists.ca/show/current_show___artfully_abstract - 530 Ravenwoods Drive, North Vancouver, BC North Shore Artists' Guild lilie.rutter@yahoo.com DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Contact
- lilie.rutter@yahoo.com 6047049599 (North Shore Artists' Guild)
Online show featuring 100 abstract paintings from members of the North Shore Artists’ Guild. Artfully Abstract, is on now until Oct 24. Browse from the convenience of your home.