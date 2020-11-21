WVML LIVE in Your Living Room: Fred Penner | All Ages Concert [VIRTUAL]

Renowned children’s entertainer Fred Penner joins us for an energetic virtual concert—just in time for the 40th anniversary of “The Cat Came Back”! In his career Fred has delivered a prolific 13 CDs to families across North America and countless energetic live shows for eager audiences. Expanding his connection to dedicated teachers, as keynote presenter at numerous early childhood conferences, he has, without a doubt, established himself as a fundamental part of the North American family educational/entertainment scene.