Virtual
Nov 21 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM

WVML LIVE in Your Living Room: Fred Penner | All Ages Concert [VIRTUAL]

Where
Virtual West Vancouver Memorial Library - 1950 Marine Drive, West Vancouver, BC View Map
When
Renowned children’s entertainer Fred Penner joins us for an energetic virtual concert—just in time for the 40th anniversary of “The Cat Came Back”! In his career Fred has delivered a prolific 13 CDs to families across North America and countless energetic live shows for eager audiences. Expanding his connection to dedicated teachers, as keynote presenter… Full details 

Ages
All ages
Website
https://westvanlibrary.ca/event/live-in-your-living-room-fred-penner-all-ages-concert-virtual/
Contact
turquhart@westvanlibrary.ca 604-925-7400 (Taren Urquhart)
