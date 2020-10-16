TEDx COUNTDOWN

Countdown is a global initiative to champion and accelerate solutions to the climate crisis, turning ideas into action. The goal: To build a better future by cutting greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030 in the race to a zero-carbon world—a world that is safer, cleaner, and fairer for everyone. To make progress on climate action we need to collaborate on a global scale, and our community has a role to play. Communities around the world are joining the Countdown initiative. North Vancouver City Library, North Vancouver District Public Library, and West Vancouver Memorial Library have come together to present a two-day virtual event you can watch online at home with your family and friends. More than 50 speakers, in five curated sessions, streamed live to your computer will combine TED’s signature blend of actionable and research-backed ideas, cutting-edge science, and moments of wonder and inspiration. Starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 16, join us for an interactive experience with other like-minded members of your community. Join in the chat, share ideas and stories, win prizes, and commit to the “Count Us In” initiative. Turn fear into action . . . . and join the COUNTDOWN!.