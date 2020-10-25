Celebrate the Night
This year's Celebrate the Night on October 25* will have two exciting features! The first is the Lights & Lasers Drive- In, and the second is a livestream concert with JUNO Award-winning trio, Said The Whale! Other activities include online games, a costume contest (taking place virtually) and The Great Pumpkin Recipe Challenge. mapleridge.ca/1758 Full detailsGolden Ears Winter Club Parking Lot - 23580 105 Ave, Maple Ridge, British Columbia City of Maple Ridge - Yvonne Chui ychui@mapleridge.ca
- Ages
- All ages
- Contact
- ychui@mapleridge.ca 604-467-7415 (City of Maple Ridge - Yvonne Chui)
