Other
Oct 25 6:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Celebrate the Night

Where
Golden Ears Winter Club Parking Lot - 23580 105 Ave, Maple Ridge, British Columbia View Map
When
Oct 25 6:00 PM - 10:00 PM

This year’s Celebrate the Night on October 25* will have two exciting features! The first is the Lights & Lasers Drive- In, and the second is a livestream concert with JUNO Award-winning trio, Said The Whale! Other activities include online games, a costume contest (taking place virtually) and The Great Pumpkin Recipe Challenge. mapleridge.ca/1758 Full details 

 Golden Ears Winter Club Parking Lot - 23580 105 Ave, Maple Ridge, British Columbia
Ages
All ages
Website
https://www.mapleridge.ca/1758/Celebrate-the-Night
Contact
ychui@mapleridge.ca 604-467-7415 (City of Maple Ridge - Yvonne Chui)
