25-10-2020 18:00

25-10-2020 22:00

America/Toronto

Celebrate the Night

This year’s Celebrate the Night on October 25* will have two exciting features! The first is the Lights & Lasers Drive- In, and the second is a livestream concert with JUNO Award-winning trio, Said The Whale! Other activities include online games, a costume contest (taking place virtually) and The Great Pumpkin Recipe Challenge. mapleridge.ca/1758 Full details →