No Bones About It
- Where
- Lynn Canyon Ecology Centre - Virtual - 3663 Park Rd, North Vancouver, British Columbia View Map
- When
-
Add to Calendar 09-10-2020 10:00 09-10-2020 11:00 America/Toronto No Bones About It
- Ages
- Grades 4-7
- Contact
- ecocentre@dnv.org 6049903755 (Lynn Canyon Ecology Centre)
Friday, October 9. 10:00 am to 11:00 am This program is best suited for children in grades 4 to 7. Sign up on EventBrite and receive the Zoom link 2 hours prior to the story time. Discover the differences between vertebrates and invertebrates. In this workshop, you’ll take a close-up look at invertebrates and then look at the interesting features of vertebrate skulls, bones, teeth, and claws. You’ll also learn about the adaptations that help temperate rainforest animals thrive in this cool, wet environment.