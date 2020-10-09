No Bones About It

Friday, October 9. 10:00 am to 11:00 am This program is best suited for children in grades 4 to 7. Sign up on EventBrite and receive the Zoom link 2 hours prior to the story time. Discover the differences between vertebrates and invertebrates. In this workshop, you'll take a close-up look at invertebrates and then look at the interesting features of vertebrate skulls, bones, teeth, and claws. You'll also learn about the adaptations that help temperate rainforest animals thrive in this cool, wet environment.