May’s Place 30th Anniversary Event

Join us in celebrating 30 years of May's Place - the first free-standing hospice in Western Canada and the only hospice in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside - with a virtual event highlighting the organization's storied history, heroic staff, & critical services. Celebrate the rich and colourful history of iconic May's Place and raise funds for much-needed equipment and social services for end-of-life patients. We will be joined by Dr. Gabor Mate, a Canadian internationally renowned speaker and award-winning author, for a keynote address. Dr. Mate’s work and expertise focuses on addiction, trauma, childhood development, and the relationship between stress and illness. He is an advocate for compassionate care and the importance of services like those provided by May's Place. Register for this FREE event today to reserve your spot and check out the silent auction (running September 2 - October 31, 2020) which features products and services from a variety of local businesses and artisans. Registered guests are also automatically entered into a draw to win an autographed copy of one of Dr. Maté's books.