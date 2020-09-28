Some Assembly Theatre Company and RHYTAG Present UPROOTED a love letter to the land… The World Premiere of a New Digital Play Written & Directed by Valerie Methot in collaboration with Diverse Metro Vancouver Youth Watch UPROOTED online: www.someassembly.ca Reserve your spot for our Virtual Q&A on Saturday, October 17 at 3:30pm: info@someassembly.ca Consider a donation towards our new theatre project with youth: www.someassembly.ca __________________________________________________________________________ (Vancouver, B.C.) – UPROOTED is a digitally adapted theatre production that stems from conversations with over one hundred diverse youth who are anxious about climate change. What was to be presented live in May 2020, this production has been re-staged and filmed at the York Theatre due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Written by youth with professional playwright Valerie Methot, and produced by a team of youth and professionals across Canada, UPROOTED strengthens response to climate change and promotes mental health management. Three friends on an annual camping trip must suddenly face a threat to the BC forest they love. Will they take a stand for future generations and protect what they view as sacred? UPROOTED exists within a growing movement. Young people worldwide inspired by 16-year-old Greta Thunberg are raising their voices to demand climate action from world leaders. At the September 2019 Global Climate Strike and October Rally, Some Assembly Theatre stood in solidarity, and continues to support youth climate activists including Sustainabiliteens, Greta Thunberg, 15 young people who are suing the federal government over climate inaction, and Indigenous land defenders who’ve long been on the frontlines defending Mother Earth. Some Assembly Theatre Company is in its 20th year of collaboratively creating and producing original plays that promote awareness, dialogue, and positive social change about issues facing young people. The company is the recipient of the City of Vancouver Youth Award for outstanding contribution to the youth community and the Deryck Thomson Award for exceptional contribution to community building and well-being.