Lark Angels Foundation “Winter Craft Fair”

Lark Angels Foundation invites you to visit our annual Winter Craft Fair & Fundraiser on Saturday November 21st at Sullivan Hall in Surrey BC from 11:00AM-3:00PM. 30 tables of hand craft items from designer jewelry, hand craft leather purses, ladies clothing, Mary Kay, knitted baby items and so much more. A great place to shop early for those holiday gifts and stocking stuffers. Admission and Parking if free. COVID practices are in place for this event.