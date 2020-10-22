Halifax Burger Week is a city-wide burger-eating phenomenon and fundraiser for Feed Nova Scotia put on by The Coast.

Creative burger offerings either have a set price of $6, or a higher price with the restaurant making a donation to Feed Nova Scotia from every burger sold.

The passport guides patrons all over the city to new restaurants be old favourites alike, all in the name of burgers!

Raising over $435k for Feed Nova Scotia over the past seven years, it has become the largest fundraiser for the organization outside of their own initiatives.