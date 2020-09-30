Boobs Save Lives Virtual Gala

Join us for a fun evening of entertainment, speakers, and all things motherhood – all from the comfort of your home! The event will include a silent auction, a fun drink you can make at home, and some amazing speakers, entertainers, and performers including Country & Western singer Gord Bamford, Comedian Kate Davis, and many more! You’ll also hear from a family who has benefited directly from our Community Care program, which is what we’re looking to raise funds for so we can continue to help babies in need. Grab a group of your closest friends and get together for a Covid-friendly bubble dinner to support a great cause!

What to expect:

Get your computer, tablet or phone ready and sign into the event at 6:45 p.m. MST. Live music will be playing starting at 7 p.m., and the formal agenda starts at 7:30 p.m. The night will be filled with music, entertainment and powerful speakers. We’d love to encourage you to wear purple in support of Neonatal Intensive Care Awareness and don’t forget to snap a picture and tag us on Facebook or Instagram @northernstarmilkbank!