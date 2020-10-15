Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Other
Oct 15 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Knickers & Kickers

Where
201 Portage Ave - View Map
When
Add to Calendar 15-10-2020 09:00 15-10-2020 18:00 America/Toronto Knickers & Kickers

680 CJOB and Chudd’s Powersports are teaming up for Knickers & Kickers in support of Siloam Mission on Thursday, October 15th from 9am to 6pm outside 201 Portage Ave at the donation drive thru drop off  – at the North east corner of Portage & Fort. Full details 

 201 Portage Ave - DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513

680 CJOB and Chudd’s Powersports are teaming up for Knickers & Kickers in support of Siloam Mission on Thursday, October 15th from 9am to 6pm outside 201 Portage Ave at the donation drive thru drop off  – at the North east corner of Portage & Fort.

We’ll be collecting NEW socks and underwear for people experiencing homelessness and to help Winnipeggers who can’t afford them. Donate in person or online!

 

 