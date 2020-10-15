Knickers & Kickers
680 CJOB and Chudd’s Powersports are teaming up for Knickers & Kickers in support of Siloam Mission on Thursday, October 15th from 9am to 6pm outside 201 Portage Ave at the donation drive thru drop off – at the North east corner of Portage & Fort.
We’ll be collecting NEW socks and underwear for people experiencing homelessness and to help Winnipeggers who can’t afford them. Donate in person or online!