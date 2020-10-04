Family Printmaking Workshops with Rick Herdman

Join artist Rick Herdman to learn the basics of printmaking and experiment with everyday objects to create your own printed greeting card or wall art! Supplies included. Please dress for mess and/or wear an apron/smock. Admission: Free, to reserve your family’s spot, please call or email our Registration Desk at 604-664-1636 ext. 0 or info@placedesarts.ca Please note: There is a minimum of 2 people and a maximum of 5 people per family. All ages and abilities welcome. Sign up for one of the time slots: Session 1: 1:00-2:00pm Session 2: 2:30-3:30pm Session 3: 4:00-5:00pm Mask policy: All participants are required to wear a mask in our common areas.