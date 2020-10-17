Menu

Oct 17 - Oct 18 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM

17th New West Cultural Crawl

Where
Arts Council of New Westminster - Queen's Park, New Westminster, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 17-10-2020 11:00 18-10-2020 17:00

Discover Art + Culture in New West October 17 + 18. The New West Cultural Crawl is your opportunity to discover local emerging and celebrated artists in galleries, studios and destinations across the city. Now in its 17th year, the New West Cultural Crawl takes visitors on a self-guided tour of art and culture across… Full details 

 Arts Council of New Westminster - Queen's Park, New Westminster, BC Laura Grady programs@acnw.ca
Ages
all ages
Website
http://www.newwestculturalcrawl.com
Contact
programs@acnw.ca 604-434-7506 (Laura Grady)
Discover Art + Culture in New West October 17 + 18. The New West Cultural Crawl is your opportunity to discover local emerging and celebrated artists in galleries, studios and destinations across the city. Now in its 17th year, the New West Cultural Crawl takes visitors on a self-guided tour of art and culture across five neighbourhoods. This free two-day festival showcases the creative diversity of New West artists.
