17th New West Cultural Crawl
- When
-
Add to Calendar 17-10-2020 11:00 18-10-2020 17:00 America/Toronto 17th New West Cultural Crawl
Arts Council of New Westminster - Queen's Park, New Westminster, BC
- Ages
- all ages
- Contact
- programs@acnw.ca 604-434-7506 (Laura Grady)
Discover Art + Culture in New West October 17 + 18. The New West Cultural Crawl is your opportunity to discover local emerging and celebrated artists in galleries, studios and destinations across the city. Now in its 17th year, the New West Cultural Crawl takes visitors on a self-guided tour of art and culture across five neighbourhoods. This free two-day festival showcases the creative diversity of New West artists.