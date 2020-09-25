WHAT BUG IS THAT? Friday, September 25. 10 am to 11:00 am Best suited for children in Kindergarten to grade 3 Register Here on EventBrite: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/forest-fridays-what-bug-is-that-tickets-117191182983?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch Get excited about the tiny creatures that live in Lynn Canyon Park. This on-line program features a short introduction to invertebrate biology and a live video session with some local animals such as slugs, worms, and woodbugs. We'll also take a close-up look at a few of our tiny friends under a powerful magnifier. The Ecology Centre is doing everything we can to deliver safe and engaging programs to children and their families by moving most of our programs and workshops on-line. From story times for tiny tots to programs for school age children, ESL learners, and young nature lovers, Forest Fridays will get everyone excited about the natural world around them! The Forest Friday virtual programs are free but donations are welcome. You will receive a link two hours prior to the program.