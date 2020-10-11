Global BC sponsors One Girl Can: International Day of the Girl
On now until October 11 | Full detailsVirtually Across BC - BC info@onegirlcan.com DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- https://onegirlcan.com/girl/
- info@onegirlcan.com
On now until October 11
One Girl Can invites you to join in promoting girl’s empowerment and fulfilment of their human rights for International Day of the Girl.
From now until October 11, share the story of your Girl Hero using #HereForHerFuture on social media to join the conversation for gender equality.
Proudly sponsored by Global BC.
Details at OneGirlCan.ca/Girl