Virtual
Oct 11 6:00 AM - 11:45 PM

Global BC sponsors One Girl Can: International Day of the Girl

Where
Virtually Across BC - BC View Map
When
On now until October 11 | Full details 

Ages
All ages
Website
https://onegirlcan.com/girl/
Contact
info@onegirlcan.com
On now until October 11

One Girl Can invites you to join in promoting girl’s empowerment and fulfilment of their human rights for International Day of the Girl.

From now until October 11, share the story of your Girl Hero using #HereForHerFuture on social media to join the conversation for gender equality.

Proudly sponsored by Global BC.

Details at OneGirlCan.ca/Girl