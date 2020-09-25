On Location: Mighty Millions Lottery Grand Prize Showhome
Mighty Millions Lottery Grand Prize Showhome - 3189 Cameron Heights Way, Edmonton
Mighty Millions Lottery is your chance to win big while doing something bigger – changing a child’s life!
When you buy a ticket, you’re investing in the best children’s physical and mental health programs, equipment, training and research at the Stollery Children’s Hospital—the most specialized children’s hospital in Western Canada—and in communities across northern Alberta.
**PLEASE NOTE**
For the safety of the staff and visitors, the Mighty Millions Home Lottery Grand Prize showhome will be closed for viewing until further notice, due to concern around COVID-19.