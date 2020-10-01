01-10-2020 21:15

09-10-2020 21:15

America/Toronto

Rob Teszka: Magic Dropout

Rob Teszka, almost-PhD of magic, presents an irreverent magic show about failure! Enjoy a mindblowing cocktail of tongue-in-cheek takes on topics from Mai Tais to academic burnout. Join Rob Teszka, Magic Dropout, for the unexpected results of a decade delving into the psychology of magic. All ages — even the swearing part! Full details →