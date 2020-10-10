Manitoba Marathon Virtual Event

680 CJOB is proud to support the Manitoba Marathon – A virtual event for 2020 on Thanksgiving Weekend October 10th – 12th.

A Message from The Manitoba Marathon Team:

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, September 9, 2020

The Manitoba Marathon team has been working tirelessly to bring an in-person event to Manitoba during this difficult time. Bringing our community together in a safe, celebration of sport has been our foremost priority and we have been working hard with teams from the City of Winnipeg and the Province of Manitoba.

While we have given our best efforts to ensure that we can safely host the Manitoba Marathon, we have reached a point where we are not able to continue planning a traditional event given all of the uncertainty from the pandemic. We sincerely thank the Special Events staff of the City of Winnipeg, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service and the Emergency Measures Office for continuing to work with us up until the very last minute.

Even though we are not able to provide the in-person event that we had hoped for, the Manitoba Marathon looks forward to providing a rich virtual race weekend experience for our participants. Details will be forthcoming but will include a “DIY Race Weekend” kit, including partnerships with great local and national businesses. Additionally, participants will be able to upload their race results and photos and be entered to win prizes in our 30 Days of Thanks promotion.

The Manitoba Marathon Foundation has been committed to the running community for more than four decades while raising millions of dollars to support people living with intellectual disabilities. As a year-round not-for-profit organization, this year has given us our greatest challenge yet. We are asking the community to support and partner with us so we can continue to give back to the community for many decades to come.

The Manitoba Marathon is the province’s premiere running event that has traditionally held six race distances each year on Father’s Day. The event supports the United Way Winnipeg and Manitobans living with intellectual disabilities.

Join us on Thanksgiving weekend by registering to walk or run a distance of your choice and help us continue to move forward in partnership with fitness and fundraising in our province.