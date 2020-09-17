ART NOW 2020 – Online and on location

GALLERY HOURS: Tuesday to Saturday 9:00am to 5:30pm.

ARTPLACEMENT’S ART NOW installation coming into focus: Art Placement is pleased to unveil a selection of brand new works for Art Now 2020, highlighting a diverse cross-section of gallery artists. The works will be available online starting September 17th. Check your inbox on Thursday, September 17th, for a special code allowing first access to the works in the online exhibition. Visitors are also welcomed to view the exhibition in person at the gallery from September 18th to September 26th.

ART NOW, the Saskatchewan Fine Art Fair, moves online and on location for 2020. From September 17th – 27th, the fifth edition of Art Now will be presented in a brand new online format, with supplementary ‘on location’ events taking place at the participating galleries on Friday, September 25th and Saturday, September 26th.

THINGS TO KNOW BEFORE YOU VISIT: A limited number of visitors will be allowed in the gallery at one time. You may have to wait, but you can also call ahead to reserve a time to visit. Masks are not currently mandatory, BUT THEY ARE STRONGLY ENCOURAGED. We are happy to make exceptions for very small children and persons who cannot wear a mask due to underlying medical conditions. Thanks for your cooperation. If you forget to bring a mask, disposable masks are available.

WE’RE OPEN. WE’RE AVAILABLE. WE’RE DOING BUSINESS DIFFERENTLY. Beauty, inspiration, creativity, and joy are needed now more than ever. As Saskatchewan moves forward with its re-opening plan, we are once again able to welcome visitors into the gallery during our regular business hours.

306-664-3385 (ext 2) gallery@artplacement.com http://www.artplacement.com/gallery