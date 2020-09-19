Friends of the Richmond Library Book Sale

Friends of the Richmond Library will be hosting a sidewalk sale on two Saturdays, September 19 & 26, 2020, 10 am. – 2 pm., outside Cambie Library on 150 – 11590 Cambie Road (corner of Cambie Road & No. 5 Road).

On sale are fabulous deals of fiction books pre-packaged by genres & authors; Chinese books and surprise picks all at $2 a bag; plus many good quality children’s books and fiction books at $2 each.

Please bring your own bags or boxes. This sale is cash only with all proceeds benefitting Richmond public libraries.

Come early to get first choice on your favourite authors and titles for cheap!

Due to COVID-19, face mask coverings and physical distancing of 6 feet (2 meters) apart are mandatory. Hand sanitizer will be supplied.