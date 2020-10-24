Menu

Virtual
Oct 24 6:00 PM - 10:00 PM

ARTS UMBRELLA SPLASH ART AUCTION & GALA

Where
Virtual Event + Various Locations - 1286 Cartwright St., Vancouver, BC View Map
When
Arts Umbrella is thrilled to announce a first-of-its-kind Special 2020 Edition of their annual Splash Art Auction & Gala. Taking place on Saturday, October 24, the flagship fundraiser will carry on its tradition of supporting youth arts programming with a combination of in-person and online experiences, presented by Nicola Wealth. The glamorous evening is co-chaired… Full details 

Ages
All Ages
Website
https://www.artsumbrella.com/splash-2020-tickets/
Contact
info@artsumbrella.com 604-681-5285 (Arts Umbrella)
Arts Umbrella is thrilled to announce a first-of-its-kind Special 2020 Edition of their annual Splash Art Auction & Gala. Taking place on Saturday, October 24, the flagship fundraiser will carry on its tradition of supporting youth arts programming with a combination of in-person and online experiences, presented by Nicola Wealth. The glamorous evening is co-chaired by avid arts supporters Christie Garofalo and Bruce Munro Wright. The live auction will employ a state-of-the-art platform that connects guests at every event location via large digital screens. Then, of course, there’s the art: guests can explore close to 100 artworks by renowned contemporary artists from across Canada, including Dana Claxton, Stephen Waddell and Andrew Dadson. Splash is anchored by an acclaimed live and silent auction of artworks entirely donated by the Canadian artist community. For the first time, the event will be hosted across multiple locations ranging from leading restaurants to private venues, each with a maximum of 50 people as per provincial government and health official guidelines.
