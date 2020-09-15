Menu

Event
Sep 15 - Oct 27 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM

SASKATOON COUNCIL ON AGING – HELP WITH YOUR APPLE iPHONE, iPAD OR WATCH?

Where
Saskatoon Field House - 2020 College Drive, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan View Map
When
***EVERY TUESDAY – SASKATOON FIELD HOUSE – COST $20.00*** Need help with your Apple iPhone, iPad or watch?  Get some great tips with our one-on-one tech lessons for older adults 55+. How to register: Phone 306-652-2255 Visit: http://www.scoa.ca for more information. “Positive aging for all in an age-friendly community”  Our office is now open in… Full details 

Contact
3066522255

***EVERY TUESDAY – SASKATOON FIELD HOUSE – COST $20.00***

Need help with your Apple iPhone, iPad or watch?  Get some great tips with our one-on-one tech lessons for older adults 55+.

How to register: Phone 306-652-2255

Visit: http://www.scoa.ca for more information.

“Positive aging for all in an age-friendly community”  Our office is now open in the Saskatoon Field House.  Hours of operation: MONDAY TO FRIDAY, 9:00am to 4:00pm (CLOSED 12:00 – 1:00pm FOR LUNCH).  Safety of older adults and the public is paramount.  We ask that visitors wear a mask to access our office.  To ensure physical distancing, one visitor at a time will be admitted.

 