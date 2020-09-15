SASKATOON COUNCIL ON AGING – HELP WITH YOUR APPLE iPHONE, iPAD OR WATCH?
***EVERY TUESDAY – SASKATOON FIELD HOUSE – COST $20.00***
Need help with your Apple iPhone, iPad or watch? Get some great tips with our one-on-one tech lessons for older adults 55+.
How to register: Phone 306-652-2255
Visit: http://www.scoa.ca for more information.
“Positive aging for all in an age-friendly community” Our office is now open in the Saskatoon Field House. Hours of operation: MONDAY TO FRIDAY, 9:00am to 4:00pm (CLOSED 12:00 – 1:00pm FOR LUNCH). Safety of older adults and the public is paramount. We ask that visitors wear a mask to access our office. To ensure physical distancing, one visitor at a time will be admitted.