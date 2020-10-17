*** $40 per car maximum 6 players*** Halloween - Social Distance Style! We have planned a community event that will allow families and friends to participate in a safe and fun way. Crusin’ The City – Halloween Hunt, will have participants check in at the starting point. Your team will read the clues and find the art displayed within our City. Each 'art location' will have a checkpoint to collect your candy and your stamp. Find all of the locations and head back to 253 Burrin Ave to record your time. All checkpoints will be drive-thru so we are able to social distance. NO SPEEDING!!! THAT'S CHEATING!!! 1st, 2nd and 3rd prizes to be won! Candy for your success after finding every clue and don't forget we have a prize for the best costume too! All proceeds go to Friends of Dyslexia Inc.