Self Management Classes

Get Better Together (GBT) is a well-established chronic disease self-management program that is designed to help people with ongoing physical and mental health concerns take control over their own health.

NEW! Powerful Tools for Caregivers (PTC) has just been launched in Manitoba and is focused on the caregiver and helping them thrive while caring for a loved one.

Total Brain Health (TBH) – a best practice, science based program that incorporates the 3 pillars of wellness (body, mind and spirit) to help maintain brain health. Classes run for 1 hour for 4 weeks. Program is free for Wellness Institute members and $25 for nonmembers.

For more information on any of these programs please contact the Wellness Institute at 204 632 3927 or 204 632 3922.