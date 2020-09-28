Menu

Sports
Sep 28 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Global BC sponsors B2Gold Big Brothers Golf Classic

Where
Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club - 4300 SW Marine Drive, Vancouver, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 28-09-2020 11:00 28-09-2020 13:00 America/Toronto Global BC sponsors B2Gold Big Brothers Golf Classic

Monday, September 28 | Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club, Vancouver | Full details 

 Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club - 4300 SW Marine Drive, Vancouver, BC Big Brothers of Greater Vancouver events@bbgvf.com DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Website
http://www.bigbrothersvancouver.com/
Contact
events@bbgvf.com (Big Brothers of Greater Vancouver)
Monday, September 28
Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club, Vancouver

A socially distanced event, the B2Gold Big Brothers Golf Classic will feature unique activities, on course food and beverages, and first-class golf at Vancouver’s finest private course, Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club, all in support of Big Brothers’ life-changing mentoring programs for children and youth in local communities.

Proudly sponsored by Global BC.

Details at BigBrothersVancouver.com