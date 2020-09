Global BC & 980 CKNW sponsors Autism Speaks Canada Walk on Wheels Car Parade

Sunday, October 4 | 10:30am

A reimagined Autism Speaks Canada Walk to become the Autism Speaks Canada Walk on Wheels Car Parade – a family friendly and safe car parade driven by love and kindness.

Help raise understanding and acceptance of people with autism.

Hit the road at the Walk on Wheels Car Parade.

Proudly sponsored by Global BC & 980 CKNW.

Details at AutismSpeaks.ca