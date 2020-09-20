Join Derrick Whiteskycloud of the Metis community in a ceremonial and educational drum making workshop. This hands-on workshop teaches participants how to make a traditional First Nations drum. Raw hide from elk skin and cedar tree wood will be combined to connect you with the natural elements of this instrument building process. Derrick will complete the instructional build process with a ceremonial blessing and perform Metis and Anishinsbe songs. Each participant will leave with their own traditional 16” drum and drum beater. Although participatory please note frames will be pre-cut and no carving is involved. No previous drum making experience is necessary. Date: Sunday, September 20, 2020 Time: 12:00pm – 5:00pm Admission: $225 for General Admission, *$220 for MOV Members, + taxes and fees. *MOV members, please be prepared to show your valid identification along with your ticket at the door. Workshop ticket includes FREE admission to our feature exhibitions Acts of Resistance, Haida Now: A Visual Feast of Innovation and Tradition and c̓əsnaʔəm, the city before the city. Consider arriving early with your event ticket to view exhibitions. __________________________________________ ARTIST BIO: Derrick Whiteskycloud was born in Brandon, Manitoba and is of Metis heritage. In between the years of his upbringing in Manitoba and his current home in Surrey, BC he has traveled extensively throughout BC, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. He is a self-employed counsellor, prolific artisan, investigator, radio talk show host, speaker, entertainer and gifted workshop teacher. His passion is working with people of all ages, community and making things with his hands. Derrick is an experienced drum maker of all sizes from Powwow to children’s drums. It has been Derrick’s pleasure to help countless individuals realize their dream in making their own drum. __________________________________________ COVID-19 Safety Measures: The workshop will be held in the Joyce Walley Room, MOV’s largest event venue, to ensure physical distancing between participants. All participants are required to keep a 2-metre distance from others outside their household, at all times. Hand sanitizer will be made available and participants are required to sanitize hands upon arrival. If you are feeling sick, particularly if you are experiencing flu-like symptoms, please stay home. For a refund we require 24 hours notice prior to the event. Please contact TicketZone directly at movsupport@myzone.com to process. Masks or face coverings are encouraged to be worn during the workshop. All MOV washrooms and high-touch points are cleaned thoroughly throughout the day. __________________________________________ ACCESSIBILITY: Mobility Access: Museum of Vancouver (MOV) is wheelchair and scooter accessible, including washrooms, ramps and elevators, and wide entrances and exits. Parking: The MOV parking lot is run by EasyPark, please remember to pay for parking before entering the building. There is also street parking available. Transit: Plan your trip (translink.ca). Address: 1100 Chestnut Street Bathrooms: There are a mix of single stalled and multi-stalled bathrooms located in the Lower Lobby of MOV, which can be accessed by elevator or stairs. We acknowledge we are on the unceded territories of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish), and səl̓ilwətaɁɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations, at the site of the ancestral Village of Sen̓áḵw – neighbouring the current Sḵwx̱wú7mesh reserve of the same name.