630 CHED Santas Anonymous Drive Thru Toy Drop

We've missed out on football game toy collections, golf tournaments and fun runs but mostly, we've missed the connection with all of you.

Difficult decisions had to be made this spring and summer, cancelling crucial in-person fundraising events was the right decision to protect the well-being and safety of our donors, volunteers and community partners. It’s becoming evident that this season will be like no other in our 65 year history

On September 20, come down to Santas Depot anytime between 12pm-4pm to do a drive-thru new toy or cash donation. Wave to Santa & Mrs. Claus, honk your horn and help get the ball rolling on helping kids in Edmonton experience joy this Christmas!

