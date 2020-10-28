On October 28, 2020, Genome BC will host its 11th Annual Don Rix Distinguished Keynote Address, a free event dedicated to the memory of Dr. Don Rix that provides an opportunity for the public to hear directly from world-class innovators in life sciences. This year’s event, “Battle Lines: Fighting COVID-19 at the intersection of policy, treatment and prevention,” will feature BC’s Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, along with Dr. Mel Krajden, Medical Director at the BC Centre for Disease Control, and Dr. Carl Hansen, CEO of AbCellera. This virtual event brings together the unique perspectives from three BC leaders who have made an indelible impact in the fight against COVID-19 to discuss what we know about the virus so far and the challenges we face in preventing the spread while working to provide effective treatments and vaccines.