Light Up the Lake Nova Scotia

It is time to Light Up the Lake New Brunswick and shine a light on pancreatic cancer!
You can Shine a Light on Pancreatic Cancer! Currently, 92% of Canadians are not expected to survive their diagnosis. Pancreatic cancer patients deserve better. Help defeat Pancreatic cancer by registering for the VIRTUAL Light Up the Lake event. Participate from anywhere!
Register and on October 25th run/walk on the route of your choice! It is time to Light Up the Lake in Nova Scotia and shine a light on pancreatic cancer!
