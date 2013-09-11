Menu

Virtual
Sep 11 - Sep 13 12:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Global BC supports Kidney March

Where
Virtually Across BC - BC View Map
When
September 11 to 13

September 11 to 13 | Full details 

Ages
All ages
Contact
laura.fleming@kidney.ca (Laura Fleming)
September 11 to 13 You're invited to walk 100 km in support of kidney disease and organ donation. Please support your BC/Yukon team. Proudly supported by Global BC. Details at KidneyMarch.ca.

